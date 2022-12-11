Obviously the vacancy at the top of Purdue football is the main focus right now, but hopefully that will be resolved soon. Signing Day is coming up, the transfer portal is open, and we still have a marquee bowl game to prepare for.

To be honest, I am surprised that only four recruits have decommitted so far and that there have been zero portal additions since Jeff Brohm drove south on I-65. It feels like Purdue is in a holding pattern. Yes, the recruiting class ranking has dropped from 33 to 50 with the four decommitments, but so far the bulk of the class is holding. Purdue may benefit here from the early signing day, which was not a thing the last time the school was looking for a new coach. If Purdue can land its new coach this week and he can work quickly, the majority of the class can still be signed as opposed to six years ago. Back then, we had to wait until February for the regular signing day.

We do know a couple of things on the recruiting and portal front: