2026 QB commit de-commits from Purdue

Casey Bartley • BoilerUpload
Basketball Columnist
@CBartleyRivals

The aftermath of Graham Harrell's firing is still being felt in the Purdue football program.

While Purdue looks to get right on the field, its future took a hit with 2026 3-star QB out of California, Oscar Rios, announcing on his twitter that he will be de-committing from Purdue after head coach Ryan Walters relieved offensive coordinator Graham Harrell of his duties at Purdue.

Harrell had been the main recruiter for Rios at Purdue and now that he is no longer a part of Purdue's staff, Rios, as expected, has decided to open his commitment back up.

Rios is a big time QB with a slender build and good height. He had some big time offers before committing to Purdue including Auburn, Nebraska, Arizona State, Michigan State, and more.


This is on the heels of Purdue losing 3-star WR Lebron Hill. Those are the first two to de-commit from Purdue as Purdue's program struggles on the field and its offensive identity in the future is now uncertain without an offensive coordinator in place after this season.

Purdue fan's eyes will now go to 2025 QB commit, Sawyer Anderson, to see if he will keep his commitment to Coach Walters.

Contue to check in with Boiler Upload as we keep you updated on all the latest recruiting news and fall out from Graham Harrell's firing.

