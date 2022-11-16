News More News
Purdue cornerbacks coach Ashton Youbooty, defensive lineman Lawrence Johnson and cornerback Cory Trice speak to the media ahead of Purdue’s Senior Day matchup with Northwestern.

Ashton Youbooty:

- Handling adversity has been the biggest improvement over the past few weeks.

- Emphasized putting bad plays behind you as a defensive back. He says the key to that is staying competitive and not hanging your head.

- He has had to learn how to coach different guys in his cornerback room throughout the season.

- Alluded to Cory Trice “buying in” to what they are trying to do and the rest of the cornerback room followed suit.

- Patience has been a big thing that he has learned from his players this season.

- Things became simpler for him and the cornerback room once those guys bought into what they are being coached to do.

Lawrence Johnson:

- He didn’t like the way he was playing at the beginning of the year, but feels like he has improved throughout the season.

- Through injuries and setbacks, he’s learned that he has a lot of people who love and support him. The injury troubles put him in a tough place.

- Branson Deen and Lawrence have created a great relationship after rooming together since freshman year. He called Deen his brother after all they’ve been through together.

Cory Trice:

- Senior Day is going to mean a lot to him, given all of the bumps in the road during his Purdue career.

- He always said he would make the move to cornerback as a younger player, but actually making that transition was tough.

- Trice has been happy with his senior season, both individually and from a team perspective. He knows they could be better, but he feels they are in a good spot.

- Listed his height, speed and willingness to learn as reasons why he’s been successful at the cornerback position.

- The bond they’ve formed and the coaching staff’s support has kept the cornerback room together through struggles and success.

