Purdue cornerbacks coach Ashton Youbooty, defensive lineman Lawrence Johnson and cornerback Cory Trice speak to the media ahead of Purdue’s Senior Day matchup with Northwestern.

- Handling adversity has been the biggest improvement over the past few weeks.

- Emphasized putting bad plays behind you as a defensive back. He says the key to that is staying competitive and not hanging your head.

- He has had to learn how to coach different guys in his cornerback room throughout the season.

- Alluded to Cory Trice “buying in” to what they are trying to do and the rest of the cornerback room followed suit.

- Patience has been a big thing that he has learned from his players this season.

- Things became simpler for him and the cornerback room once those guys bought into what they are being coached to do.