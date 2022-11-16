Purdue Football Media Availability Nov. 16th
Purdue cornerbacks coach Ashton Youbooty, defensive lineman Lawrence Johnson and cornerback Cory Trice speak to the media ahead of Purdue’s Senior Day matchup with Northwestern.
Ashton Youbooty:
- Handling adversity has been the biggest improvement over the past few weeks.
- Emphasized putting bad plays behind you as a defensive back. He says the key to that is staying competitive and not hanging your head.
- He has had to learn how to coach different guys in his cornerback room throughout the season.
- Alluded to Cory Trice “buying in” to what they are trying to do and the rest of the cornerback room followed suit.
- Patience has been a big thing that he has learned from his players this season.
- Things became simpler for him and the cornerback room once those guys bought into what they are being coached to do.
Lawrence Johnson:
- He didn’t like the way he was playing at the beginning of the year, but feels like he has improved throughout the season.
- Through injuries and setbacks, he’s learned that he has a lot of people who love and support him. The injury troubles put him in a tough place.
- Branson Deen and Lawrence have created a great relationship after rooming together since freshman year. He called Deen his brother after all they’ve been through together.
Cory Trice:
- Senior Day is going to mean a lot to him, given all of the bumps in the road during his Purdue career.
- He always said he would make the move to cornerback as a younger player, but actually making that transition was tough.
- Trice has been happy with his senior season, both individually and from a team perspective. He knows they could be better, but he feels they are in a good spot.
- Listed his height, speed and willingness to learn as reasons why he’s been successful at the cornerback position.
- The bond they’ve formed and the coaching staff’s support has kept the cornerback room together through struggles and success.