His name is Marcus Mbow. And he's 6-5, 305 pounds of dripping athletic prowess who is ready to be unleashed.

The starting right guard, Mbow provided a glimpse of his nimbleness in last week's opener. The redshirt freshman lined up in the backfield and was put in motion to serve as a lead blocker on a King Doerue run in the third quarter. It was impressive. And, it worked, as Doerue scored from two yards out with Mbow leading the way.



"We knew (he was a good athlete) going in," said Jeff Brohm. "He was a good basketball player in high school and really might have been his favorite sport. He's got good feet. He likes to compete. He likes football. He's getting stronger and stronger."

Mbow was a standout hoopster at Wauwatosa (Wis.) East in suburban Milwaukee. Now the question looms: Could Mbow ever be dispatched as a ballcarrier or pass-catcher?

"He's been told that if he can make a few more blocks, we will definitely give him the ball," said Brohm. "There are a couple of different things he can do after he gets a few more blocks."

Stay tuned. This could be fun. ...

