Now, more or less, Purdue's football team is in the hands of Justin Lovett, its director of strength and conditioning.

That's the deal for those in Lovett's position come the off-season, when those who believe that the strength coach is the second most important member of any football staff have the strongest case to make.

In the winter, spring and summer, the strength coach overseas off-season training, executes best he can the head coach's mandate in advance of the following season and acts as one of a program's most important culture-setters, essentially any program's accountability coach.

Lovett's job may be changing, though, as the raw materials do.

Now entering Year 3 at Purdue, with recruiting on the upswing, the bodies coming into the program are starting to change.

“I’m 6-1, and I’m looking up at safeties,” Lovett said, “and that’s awesome.”

As a more physically ready level of recruit starts walking through the door more and more, that inevitably requires slightly less development and slightly more optimization. That will be true of some incoming members of Purdue's highly regarded 2019 signing class, a group Lovett and his staff may need to fast-track, because there's no way around the Boilermakers needing significant contributions from young players next fall.

“We’re trending that way. When I was at another school in the SEC, we had more guys arrive, ready to roll, in that situations” said Lovett, who was on staff at Georgia for two seasons prior to working for Jeff Brohm at Western Kentucky, then Purdue. “The further along Coach Brohm gets here at Purdue and the more success we have, we might be in a situation where we have more ready-made guys coming to us as opposed to have to having to race against the clock to develop them at a fast clip.”

More from Lovett from a recent conversation ...

GoldandBlack.com: Have you sort of laid your mandate for the off-season yet?

Lovett: “When we had a meeting when they arrived back on campus, it was pretty thick, the stain of losing to an SEC team by 49 points. While we feel it doesn’t define our season because we had some really good moments, it is something that will linger all year, and this team will feel it daily. Even the kids who didn’t play and were standing next to us on the sideline, and the kids who are early enrollees, they’ll feel that and have a nasty taste in their mouths, because we can’t let it go. We have to use it to never let it happen to us again, in the weight room, on the field, in the classroom. Accountability was a big emphasis, a massive emphasis on and off the field, doing little things right, not cutting corners. We had good kids and we still have good kids, but the mandate is to amplify the things we did great and eradicate the things that caused us problems — discipline, accountability in some cases. And accountability might just not be classes, but meals, weekly body-weight checks, whatever it might be. … We are going to be more accountable.