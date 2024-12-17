Purdue football offers Akron DE transfer CJ Nunnally IV

The transfer portal endeavors for Barry Odom and Purdue football are heating up, as the Boilermakers sent out a new offer to a transfer target on Tuesday. Akron defensive end transfer CJ Nunnally IV shared on X that he has added an offer from Purdue.

Nunnally is a two-time All-MAC defensive lineman over the last two years with the Zips after joining the program via Independence Community College prior to the 2023 season. During his time in the MAC, Nunnally has racked up 121 total tackles, 27 tackles for loss and 13.0 sacks, as well as three forced fumbles. He led the Zips in sacks and tackles for loss in each of the last two seasons.

The Georgia native has reported offers from Coastal Carolina, Charlotte, Southern Miss, Western Michigan, Eastern Michigan, UMass, Miami (Ohio), East Carolina, Western Kentucky and Florida Atlantic, since entering the portal on December 9th.

Purdue saw its two leading pass rushers depart from the program this off-season, with Kydran Jenkins heading to the NFL and Will Heldt still weighing his options in the transfer portal.

The 6-foot-3, 240-pound Nunnally could serve as a productive edge rusher for Barry Odom and company in West Lafayette. It is the second portal known offer for the Boilermakers this cycle, joining former Memphis defensive back Tahj Ra-El.