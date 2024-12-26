Purdue football offers pair of transfer defensive backs in portal

As Purdue continues to become more and more active in the transfer portal, Barry Odom and company have offered a pair of transfer defensive backs, Washington State cornerback Stephen Hall and BYU safety Crew Wakley, in the last couple of days.

Hall was one of three standout cornerbacks for the Cougars, where he racked up 45 total tackles, three tackles for loss, an interception and two passes defended in his second year with the program after joining from the JUCO ranks.

The junior played on the outside and was effective in pass coverage, holding a Pro Football Focus coverage grade of 73.7 in 498 snaps, which would have been second among Purdue cornerbacks this season. Hall also held opposing quarterbacks to a 64% completion percentage as the main defender in coverage.

Hall has reported offers from Tulane, Memphis, West Virginia, Virginia Tech, Houston, Oklahoma State, UNLV, USC, Mississippi State, and Missouri since entering the portal earlier this month.

The other offer sent out by the Purdue coaching staff was to BYU safety Crew Wakley, who offers a versatile skillset in the secondary.

Wakley, originally a 2018 Utah State signee that went on a two-year missionary service, transferred to the Cougars ahead of the 2023 season. Over the last two years, he has started 16 games at free safety and strong safety. He has split snaps at free safety, in the box and in the slot. Since the start of last season, Wakley has racked up 103 total tackles, five tackles for loss, three interceptions and seven pass breakups.

Wakley has reported offers from Iowa State, Memphis, and UNLV, while he is expected to take a visit to Iowa State following the end of the dead period.

Purdue is looking to add more talent and depth in the secondary after netting a commitment from Memphis transfer safety Tahj Ra-El on Christmas Eve, with Wakley and Hall becoming options to do so.