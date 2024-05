As official visits begin this weekend in West Lafayette, a priority offensive line target will make his way back to campus for a second time in the last few months. 2025 three-star offensive lineman Harrison Cluff is set to take his first of three official visits beginning today at Purdue. The Columbia (Ms.) native holds offers from Baylor, Houston, Memphis, Arkansas, Western Kentucky, Southern Miss and others.

Boiler Upload takes a look at his recruitment, potential fit with the Boilermakers and where Purdue stands in the race.