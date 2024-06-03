One of the highest ranked prospects on Purdue's wishlist in the 2025 class will head to West Lafayette on Friday for his second of five official visits. Four-star cornerback Dawayne Galloway is set to take his Purdue official this weekend in what will be a busy month for the talented defender.

The Marion Franklin (Oh.) cornerback is the No. 112 player in the country, along with the fourth-best prospect out of Ohio and 9th best cornerback in the 2025 class, according to Rivals.

Boiler Upload breaks down Galloway's recruitment to this point, where Purdue currently sits and how things will play out over the next month.