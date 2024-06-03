Purdue's biggest weekend of official visits is set to commence on Friday when 11 prospects step foot on campus. One of the top prospects out of that group is Hamilton Southeastern (Ind.) four-star cornerback Mason Alexander.

Alexander is the fifth-best prospect in Indiana and the 34th ranked cornerback in the country, according to Rivals. The talented in-state defender also holds offers from the likes of Ole Miss, Florida, Wisconsin, Mizzou, Nebraska, Miami, Tennessee, Auburn, Oregon, Kentucky, Louisville and others.

Ahead of his trip north to West Lafayette, Boiler Upload takes a look at his recruitment, where he fits, and Purdue's chances heading into the weekend.