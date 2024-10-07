Purdue Football Opponent First Look: Illinois Fighting Illini

Sep 14, 2024; Champaign, Illinois, USA; Illinois Fighting Illini head coach Bret Bielema on the sidelines during the second half against the Central Michigan Chippewas at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ron Johnson-Imagn Images (Photo by © Ron Johnson-Imagn Images)

The Purdue Boilermakers (1-4) looks to regroup after a fourth-straight loss and salvage a rough start to the season as they travel to Champaign to take on the Illinois Fighting Illini (4-1) on Saturday afternoon. Boiler Upload takes a first look at the Fighting Illini before Purdue's trip to Champaign on Saturday.

(Photo by Joshua Facemyer)

Game and Broadcast Details:

Where: Champaign, Illinois Stadium: Memorial Stadium (Official capacity of 60,670) Time: 3:30 p.m. ET Television: FS1 Odds: Purdue is currently an 18.5-point underdog, over/under is 49.5 points.

Illini on the rise...

It has been nearly a picture perfect start to 2024 for Bret Bielema and the Fighting Illini, who comes in at No. 23 team in the nation after this week's AP Top 25 poll was released. That start included a pair of wins over previously ranked foes in Kansas and Nebraska, both of which have since fallen out of the top 25. It was a step forward after last season's 2-4 start, which culminated in a 5-7 campaign for Bielema and company. That came on the heels of a 2022 season that was the first 8-win year for the Illini since 2007. They are well on their way to matching or surpassing that win total in 2024. Although that perfect start was foiled by Penn State a couple of weeks ago as the Illini fell 21-7 in Happy Valley, Illinois is still primed for a big year in Champaign. The Illini are 4-1 heading into this weekend, and have a relatively favorable schedule down the stretch beyond matchup with Michigan and Oregon later this month. Purdue is sandwiched between four ranked opponents on Illinois' schedule, as Bielema looks to regain some momentum.

A fight for the Cannon Trophy...

Saturday's matchup also brings the second of Purdue's three trophy games this season as the Boilermakers and Illini will battle for the Cannon Trophy once again. Purdue has held onto the trophy since 2020, winning each of the last four meetings, as well as seven of the last eight. That recent success from the Boilermakers has given them the lead in the all-time series, holding a record of 48-45-6 against the Illini since their first matchup in 1890. The latest chapter in the series will be a rare one, as Purdue will find itself against a ranked Illinois team for just the fourth time since 2000. The Boilermakers are 2-1 in the previous three games in which the Illini were ranked. Purdue will aim to keep the Cannon Trophy in West Lafayette for a fifth-straight year.

Familiar faces...

Not only does Saturday mark another playing in a rivalry game for the Boilermakers, but Ryan Walters and company come into the matchup with some added motivation. Walters of course came to West Lafayette after a stellar two-year stint as defensive coordinator of the Illini, under head coach Bret Bielema. Walters then brought a number of Illinois staffers with him to the conference rival as he branched out to run his own race. In their first matchup, Walters handed Bielema and his former Illini team a loss in West Lafayette a year ago and the now Purdue head coach will look to do the same in 2024.