Purdue Football Opponent First Look: Indiana Hoosiers

Boiler Upload takes a first look at the Hoosiers ahead of Purdue's trip to Bloomington this weekend.

The regular season finale is nearly upon us as Purdue (1-10) prepares to take on Indiana (10-1) in the annual Old Oaken Bucket Game on Saturday night. The No. 5-ranked Hoosiers suffered their first defeat of the season on Saturday, but are poised to make the College Football Playoff, while the Boilermakers are stumbling to the finish line of a lost season.

Back from the depths:

It was lightning quick, but Indiana has pulled itself from the depths of the college football world in less than a year's time. The Hoosiers moved on from Tom Allen after Purdue beat them in West Lafayette a year ago, ending a tenure that saw the program go 9-27 across the last three seasons.

In stepped Curt Cignetti, who has provided the Hoosiers with the best season in program history, no matter how it ends up. Indiana clinched its first ever 10-win campaign three weeks ago and were dominant in the process, having the best margin of victory in the country (30 points per game) and having just a single one score game through ten contests.

That changed on Saturday as Ohio State flexed its muscles as the Big Ten's elite program, handing the Hoosiers their first taste of defeat this season.





An opportunity to play spoiler:

The success of this season and 10-1 mark to date has Indiana sitting in prime position to make the College Football Playoff in its first year with 12 teams, despite having just lost to No. 2 Ohio State over the weekend. The new rankings have yet to come out, as they will Tuesday, but its hard to see the Hoosiers falling all the way out of the rankings.

Purdue has an opportunity to do that, however.

The Boilermakers are almost finished with a lost season, but Saturday could cap things off on the highest of notes. Ryan Walters and company, with all they've been through, still have an opportunity to ruin Indiana's College Football Playoff hopes for certain and avoid becoming the second Purdue team to finish with one win in a 12-game season.

As 25.5-point underdogs, the odds are slim, but a chance at playing spoiler lies ahead.





Offensive firepower:

Quarterback Kurtis Rourke and an explosive offense have been key in Indiana's run this season, having the second-ranked scoring offense in the nation and tops in the Big Ten this season. The Hoosiers have scored less than 31 points just twice, both coming in the last two games, while having seven games with 40 or more points.

Rourke has been nearly flawless since transferring in from Ohio last off-season, throwing for 2,478 yards and 21 touchdowns to just four interceptions. He depends upon receivers Elijah Sarratt and Omar Cooper Jr., who have 725 yards and 527 yards, respectively, as well as a combined 11 touchdowns.

Justice Ellison and Ty Son Lawton have combined to make one of the Big Ten's top rushing attacks as well, accounting for 1,335 yards and 20 scores on the ground.





Best defense in over 30 years:

The Hoosiers also have their best defense in over 30 years to pair alongside an offense filled with firepower. Indiana is allowing just 16.0 points per game this season, which is second in the Big Ten and 9th in the country. The last time a top-ten defense was in Bloomington was back in 1993, when Bill Mallory's unit gave up just 12.7 points per game en route to an 8-4 season.

Headlining the group is potential All-American defensive lineman Mikail Kamara, who leads the conference in sacks (9.5) and tackles for loss (14.5) this season. Linebacker Aidan Fisher has also put together a stellar season, tallying 102 total tackles, which is third best in the Big Ten. In the secondary, cornerback D'Angelo Ponds leads the way with a Pro Football Focus coverage grade of 86.1, which is 67th in the nation, but 14th among cornerbacks with at least 100 coverage snaps.