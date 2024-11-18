Purdue Football Opponent First Look: Michigan State Spartans

As Ryan Walters said on Saturday night, Purdue has no time to sulk over its 49-10 loss to Penn State, as Michigan State now awaits on a short week for the Boilermakers, ahead of a Friday night clash in East Lansing.

Spartans rollercoaster 2024:

It has been a rollercoaster season for first year head coach Jonathan Smith in East Lansing, with the Spartans sitting at 4-6 and fighting for their bowl eligibility.

After starting the season 3-0 with wins over Florida Atlantic, Maryland and Prairie View A&M, a considerable slide has continued over the last two months. A loss at Boston College began the first of two three-game skids for Michigan State this season, also falling to Ohio State and Oregon.

A win over Iowa snapped the losing streak in mid-October before another free fall began, dropping three straight against Michigan, Indiana and Illinois.

Michigan State comes into Friday night's clash losing six of their last seven, but has an opportunity to clinch bowl eligibility with two favorable matchups against the Boilermakers and Rutgers to close out the year.





Aidan Chiles:

Speaking of rollercoasters, that has been the Aidan Chiles experience in East Lansing thus far. The Oregon State transfer has had moments where he looks like one of the top ranked portal quarterbacks from the off-season, then having moments where he looks like a first year starter.

Chiles leads the conference in interceptions with 11 and has eight fumbles on top of it. Seven of his interceptions came in the first four games, but Chiles has been better at protecting the football of late, as he's cut that number down to four over the last six games.

Still, Purdue has an opportunity to get to Chiles and force him to revert back to his previous form of having a tendency to cough up the football.





Spartan offense continues to spiral:

While Purdue's offensive woes have been well documented, the Spartans have also struggled on that side of the ball this season. Michigan State is averaging just 19.4 points per game, which is 120th in the nation and 15th in the Big Ten through ten games.

That number has decreased of late scoring 14.3 points per game during the current three-game losing streak. The Spartans have cracked 20 points just twice during conference play, in wins over Maryland and Iowa.

A key for the Boilermakers will be whether they can keep Chiles and company under the 20 points threshold, giving them a chance at their first win since August.





A favorable chance at a win?

Purdue's gauntlet of a schedule has left little opportunity to secure its first conference win of the season and Friday night serves as the best chance to finally overcome the obstacle. The Spartans are one of five teams with two or fewer Big Ten victories this season and while they are still favored by two touchdowns, the Boilermakers have an opportunity for something to go right to close the year before stepping into Bloomington against a potential top five Indiana team in the season finale.