Purdue Football Opponent First Look: Northwestern Wildcats

Oct 26, 2024; Iowa City, Iowa, USA; Northwestern Wildcats head coach David Braun reacts during the third quarter against the Iowa Hawkeyes at Kinnick Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Becker-Imagn Images (Photo by © Jeffrey Becker-Imagn Images)

Purdue football is fresh off a much needed bye week, riding a six-game losing streak into a battle against Northwestern next weekend. The Boilermakers get the Wildcats at the right time, as David Braun and company have also struggled, losing four of their last five games. Boiler Upload takes a first look at Northwestern ahead of Purdue's matchup with the Wildcats next weekend.

(Photo by Joshua Facemyer)

Game, Broadcast and Betting Details:

Where: West Lafayette, Indiana Stadium: Ross-Ade Stadium (Official capacity of 61,441) When: Saturday, November 2nd, 12:00 p.m. ET Television: Big Ten Network Odds: Purdue is currently a +2.5-point underdog, over/under is 44.5 points. (via FanDuel)

Northwestern Football Betting Trends Opponent Spread Over/Under Result Miami (OH) -3 (COV) 40 (UNDER) 13-6 NW Duke -2 (DNC) 37 (OVER) 26-20 DUKE Eastern Illinois -24.5 (DNC) 38 (PUSH) 31-7 NW Washington +12 (DNC) 42.5 (UNDER) 24-5 UW Indiana +13 (DNC) 40 (OVER) 41-24 IU Maryland +10.5 (COV) 45 (OVER) 37-10 NW Wisconsin +9.5 (DNC) 42 (UNDER) 23-3 WISC Iowa +16 (DNC) 38 (OVER) 40-14 IOWA

Reeling Wildcats look to get back on track:

While it hasn't been the same struggles that have gone on in West Lafayette, David Braun and Northwestern are in line for a step back in 2024. On the heels of their 8-win campaign a year ago that saw Braun win Big Ten Coach of the Year, the Wildcats are just 3-5 this season. Matter have gotten worse during conference play as well, as Braun and company sit at 1-4, which is tied for second-to-last in the Big Ten. All four of those losses have come in the last five games, where the Wildcats are being outscored by 11 points per game. Recent losses to Wisconsin and Iowa have been lopsided and put Northwestern's chances for a bowl game in serious danger. The Wildcats likely look at the Boilermakers as a golden opportunity to get back on track, while the same could be said for Ryan Walters' crew. The loser will cement themselves as the basement dweller of the conference for the time being.

Three key Northwestern stats/notes to know:

18.4 points per game: For as much as the Purdue offense has struggled this season, Northwestern's has been worse. The Wildcats are 17th in the conference and 119th in the nation scoring 18.4 points per game this season. That mark has dipped after having just three points across the last two games offensively, although they did have a pick-six and punt return for a score against Iowa on Saturday. 234.9 passing yards allowed per game: Purdue has battled a few tough passing defense in recent weeks, between Oregon, Illinois, and Wisconsin. The Boilermakers are now in line for a more favorable matchup in that regard against Northwestern. The Wildcats are surrendering 234.9 passing yards per game, which is the fourth-most in the Big Ten this season. Leaders on the mend: The Wildcats have a pair of senior leaders sidelined, with their respective statuses against the Boilermakers up in the air. Linebacker Xander Mueller did not play against Iowa yesterday after going down the week prior. He is second on the team with 43 total tackles, as well as having three tackles for loss and a sack. Wide receiver Bryce Kirtz was also out on Saturday after being listed as questionable. Kirtz leads the Wildcats with 414 receiving yards on the year to go along with 27 receptions.

Series history: