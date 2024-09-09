Fresh off an early bye week, Purdue is set to return to the gridiron on Saturday afternoon with No. 18 Notre Dame coming to West Lafayette for the Shillelagh Trophy game. Boiler Upload takes a first look at the Fighting Irish, who have already had an up-and-down 2024 just two weeks into its campaign.

A motivated Fighting Irish squad:

Marcus Freeman and Notre Dame stamped week one with a marquee win, handling Texas A&M in College Station to open up the season, one that appeared to be a special one for the Fighting Irish. That momentum lasted all but six days as Notre Dame fell victim to another massive upset in South Bend, this time falling to Northern Illinois 16-14 on the heels of what was a potential College Football Playoff resume booster. The Fighting Irish boasted a top five ranking in the AP Top 25 poll just a week ago, which has now fallen to 18th in the nation by the media, and 19th in the country according to the coaches. While the stock of Notre Dame has taken a hit following the strong start, the Fighting Irish still pose a significant challenge to the Boilermakers, who look to earn their first statement win under second year head coach Ryan Walters.

Purdue looks to continue strong start:

Week one served as somewhat of a tune up for the Boilermakers, handling Indiana State with ease, 49-0 to start the season on a high note. Purdue was firing on all cylinders against the Sycamores, with the defense producing its first shutout in two years and Hudson Card leading an efficient offense to a near flawless afternoon. Now the real tests begin in West Lafayette. Notre Dame marks the first of five teams ranked in the AP Top 25 poll that Purdue will tussle this fall, as well as having all but one Power 4 opponent the rest of the way (Oregon State). The Boilermakers have exuded confidence in what they hope is an improved group coming into 2024, and the progress could be tangible with a big win inside Ross-Ade Stadium this weekend. Purdue could also have some of its key contributors back on the field for the showdown against the Fighting Irish. Ryan Walters already revealed he expects wide receiver Kam Brown, left tackle Corey Stewart and defensive lineman Joe Anderson to suit up, while wide receiver CJ Smith and cornerback Nyland Green are still working their way back to be ready for Saturday.

The Shillelagh Trophy on the line: