Purdue Football Opponent First Look: Oregon Ducks

Oregon head coach Dan Lanning looks on as the No. 3 Oregon Ducks host the No. 2 Ohio State Buckeyes Saturday, Oct. 12, 2024 at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Ore. © Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images (Photo by © Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images)

The emotions of Saturday's overtime loss in Champaign have now subsided and Purdue is tasked with getting prepared for the No. 2 Oregon Ducks coming to West Lafayette on a short week. Boiler Upload takes a first look at the Big Ten leaders ahead of Friday night's clash in Ross-Ade Stadium.

(Photo by Joshua Facemyer)

Game and Broadcast Details:

Where: West Lafayette, Indiana Stadium: Ross-Ade Stadium (Official capacity of 61,441) When: Friday, October 18th, 8:00 p.m. ET Television: FOX Odds: Purdue is currently a 28.5-point underdog, over/under is 58.5 points. (via FanDuel)

Oregon Ducks Betting Trends 2024 Opponent Spread Over/Under Result Idaho -49.5 (DNC) 60.5 (UNDER) 24-14 ORE Boise State -18.5 (DNC) 61.5 (OVER) 37-34 ORE Oregon State -18 (COV) 49.5 (OVER) 49-14 ORE UCLA -24 (COV) 55.5 (UNDER) 34-13 ORE Michigan State -23 (DNC) 52.5 (UNDER) 31-10 ORE Ohio State +3.5 (COV) 54.5 (OVER) 32-31 ORE

Ducks fly to top of Big Ten standings...

The inaugural Big Ten season for the former Pac-12 quartet is off to a rocky start, except for Dan Lanning's Oregon Ducks. The three other programs USC, UCLA and Washington, are a combined 3-9 in conference play, while Oregon is a squeaky clean 3-0 so far. Oregon is one of three teams tied atop the Big Ten standings with a perfect mark, along with Indiana and Penn State, after knocking off previous No. 2 Ohio State in Eugene on Saturday night. The Ducks have immediately cemented themselves as a contender in the conference, as well as nationally. After a slow start that saw them escape upset minded Idaho and Boise State, the Ducks have been on a roll, beating Oregon State, UCLA and Michigan State by three scores. The defining moment of the year so far was Saturday's 32-31 victory over Ohio State, however, who was viewed as the top team in the conference. The winner of that game would holds all the cards as it relates to the College Football Playoff race, which happens to be the Ducks.

A number two team coming to West Lafayette...

The stories just write themselves don't they? Oregon moved to No. 2 in the AP Top 25 poll on Sunday afternoon, which has fans reverting back to Purdue's "Spoilermakers" way of recent memory. Purdue's 17 victories over top five teams, while unranked, since 1936 remains the most in all of college football. The 2018 Ohio State Buckeyes, 2021 Iowa Hawkeyes and 2021 Michigan State Spartans are the most recent victims of Purdue's upset trend. In a perfect world, Ryan Walters and the Boilermakers would add Oregon to their resume on Friday night, albeit an unlikely task at 1-5 this season.



Series history: