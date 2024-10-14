Purdue Football Opponent First Look: Oregon Ducks

The emotions of Saturday's overtime loss in Champaign have now subsided and Purdue is tasked with getting prepared for the No. 2 Oregon Ducks coming to West Lafayette on a short week.
Boiler Upload takes a first look at the Big Ten leaders ahead of Friday night's clash in Ross-Ade Stadium.
Game and Broadcast Details:
Where: West Lafayette, Indiana
Stadium: Ross-Ade Stadium (Official capacity of 61,441)
When: Friday, October 18th, 8:00 p.m. ET
Television: FOX
Odds: Purdue is currently a 28.5-point underdog, over/under is 58.5 points. (via FanDuel)
Ducks fly to top of Big Ten standings...
The inaugural Big Ten season for the former Pac-12 quartet is off to a rocky start, except for Dan Lanning's Oregon Ducks. The three other programs USC, UCLA and Washington, are a combined 3-9 in conference play, while Oregon is a squeaky clean 3-0 so far.
Oregon is one of three teams tied atop the Big Ten standings with a perfect mark, along with Indiana and Penn State, after knocking off previous No. 2 Ohio State in Eugene on Saturday night. The Ducks have immediately cemented themselves as a contender in the conference, as well as nationally.
After a slow start that saw them escape upset minded Idaho and Boise State, the Ducks have been on a roll, beating Oregon State, UCLA and Michigan State by three scores. The defining moment of the year so far was Saturday's 32-31 victory over Ohio State, however, who was viewed as the top team in the conference. The winner of that game would holds all the cards as it relates to the College Football Playoff race, which happens to be the Ducks.
A number two team coming to West Lafayette...
The stories just write themselves don't they? Oregon moved to No. 2 in the AP Top 25 poll on Sunday afternoon, which has fans reverting back to Purdue's "Spoilermakers" way of recent memory.
Purdue's 17 victories over top five teams, while unranked, since 1936 remains the most in all of college football. The 2018 Ohio State Buckeyes, 2021 Iowa Hawkeyes and 2021 Michigan State Spartans are the most recent victims of Purdue's upset trend. In a perfect world, Ryan Walters and the Boilermakers would add Oregon to their resume on Friday night, albeit an unlikely task at 1-5 this season.
Series history:
It has been a brief series history between the Boilermakers and Ducks, meeting just three times across their respective history. The two most recent matchups did come fairly recently, playing in 2008 and 2009. Both games ended in close losses for the Boilermakers, one in double overtime and the other a thriller that didn't fall Purdue's way. Purdue did win the first ever meeting between the schools, a 13-7 Boilermaker victory back in 1979 in Ross-Ade Stadium.