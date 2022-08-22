Purdue football players launch NIL club

The Purdue football players have taken things into their own hands when it comes to generating money, announcing the formation of their own Name, Image and Likeness collective on Monday: West Lafayette NIL Club.

According to the website, people who join WLNC will "financially support 75+ Purdue football players."

The fan site has a stated monthly fund-raising goal: $10,000. The minimum individual monthly contribution to join: $5.

Perks of membership include an online community, digital events with players and player-generated content.

Purdue players have collaborated with YOKE, which helps administer taxes and compliance, website development, message board moderation and marketing and analytics. YOKE has an 18 percent platform fee.

This is a trend. In July, Iowa's football players launched a similar collective: Iowa City NIL Club.

