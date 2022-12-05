Today marks the opening of the NCAA Transfer Portal for college football players in search of greener pastures. During last year’s cycle, over 3,000 players put their name in the portal. If the current trend continues, there figures to be an increase in that number this year.

Purdue will have plenty to choose from starting today. The Boilermakers have already offered a few players who have entered the portal this cycle (check out Purdue’s 2022-23 Transfer Portal Tracker) and will be on the lookout for more difference makers.

Jeff Brohm brought in 8 transfers in the last cycle, headlined by All-B1G receiver Charlie Jones, while 14 players left the Purdue program. With several position groups seemingly in need of help, there is a good chance Purdue attempts to bring in more this year.

A wrench thrown in these plans is the Louisville job opening up with Scott Satterfield headed to Cincinnati.

Here are the biggest needs for Purdue heading into next season by position group: