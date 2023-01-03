While the last month of Boilermaker Football has been a turbulent one, the regular season through the Big Ten Championship Game gave Purdue fans a product to cheer loudly for. As we officially usher in a new era of Purdue Football, it wouldn't be fair to not look back at the accomplishments of some of the outgoing Boilermakers and Boilermakers that are staying.

1,361 Receiving Yards

The number of receiving yards Charlie Jones had during his lone season at Purdue. Up until his arrival at Purdue, Iowa used him mostly as a special teams star, no surprise that Iowa could not get him involved more. Jones' 1,361 yards is the most of any Purdue wide receiver ever. He eclipsed John Standeford's 2002 record of 1,307 yards. He also finished the season with 110 receptions, good for 3rd in Boilermaker Football History. Only Chris Daniels (1999, 121 receptions) and Rondale Moore (2018, 114 receptions) had more than Jones in a single season.

9,219 Passing Yards

The number of passing yards Aidan O'Connell had during his Purdue Career. He finished 6th in his career Passing Yards. He is preceded by some of the Purdue Greats. Drew Brees (11,792 yards), Curtis Painter (11,163 yards), Mark Hermann (9,946 yards), David Blough (9,734 yards), and Kyle Orton (9,337 yards). Aidan also finished 5th overall for passing yards in a season, with 3,712 during the 2021 season. Only Curtis Painter and Drew Brees have had more yards in a season, both having two seasons with more yards than Aidan. In terms of touchdowns, AOC finished 5th overall with 65 career touchdowns, and 4th overall in touchdowns in a season (28). O'Connell had two career games over 500 yards passing, with a game vs Michigan State in 2021 with 536 yards and 534 against Tennessee in the Music City Bowl.

964 Yards Rushing

The number of rushing yards that Devin Mockobee had during his freshman season. The former walk-on has placed his name as the 12th most prolific rushing season in Purdue history. For his entire season, he had 1,242 yards from scrimmage and 9 touchdowns. His 32 catches for 274 yards helped add another layer to the prolific Jeff Brohm Offense. Mockobee will return to Purdue and look to continue his success under Coach Walters and Coach Harrell.

10 Interceptions

Cam Allen, who will return for his 5th season in 2023, now has 10 career interceptions. This ties him for 9th in Purdue history for interceptions. If he were to have 4 in 2023, he would take over 2nd most in Purdue History, from Ricardo Allen. He would need 8 to pass Stu Schweigert.

5 Field Goals Made

Mitchell Fineran tied a Purdue record for five field goals made in a game, hitting five in the Big Ten Championship game against Michigan. He ties Rick Anderson (1980) for the most field goals in a game. He is also fourth in career field goals made at Purdue, reaching 42 made field goals in his two seasons, an impressive mark. He is second in Purdue History in field goals in a season, with 24 during the 2021 season. Fineran is also tied for 5th for field goals in a season, making 18 during the 2022 campaign. The most impressive mark of Fineran's career is being the most accurate kicker in Purdue Football history. His 79.2% field goal percentage is 5% higher than the second most accurate kicker, Spencer Evans. He is also second for most accurate in a season, making 82.8% of his field goals in 2021.

21 Career Touchdown Catches