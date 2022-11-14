As the 2022 football season’s end approaches, several Purdue records could be reached in the coming weeks. The Boilermakers have three guaranteed games remaining and potentially a fourth if they go to the Big Ten Championship Game in Indianapolis.

Let’s take a look at some of the records that Purdue’s key players could reach:





Aidan O’Connell:

- Second in career 300-yard passing games, tied with 13 with David Blough, which is two behind the school’s all-time record holder Drew Brees.

- His 61 career touchdown passes are good for sixth in program history. He can pass Kyle Orton (63) and Curtis Painter (67) to reach fourth all-time. There is an outside shot he ties or passes David Blough for third with 69.

- O’Connell is Purdue’s all-time completion percentage leader at 66.8%. The second highest is former quarterback Jack Plummer, at 64.8%.

- He is sixth in program history in career completions, with 760 heading into the Northwestern game. There is a good chance he will pass Mark Hermann (772) and Kyle Orton (786) to reach fourth all-time.





Charlie Jones:

- Jones is within reach of the single-season receiving yards. He is currently 15th with 1,010 yards. The highest single-season mark is 1,307 by John Standeford in 2002.

- Jones is tied with Dorien Bryant for seventh in single-season receptions with 87. The third highest total seems attainable, which was 98 by Rodney Carter in 1985. He will likely pass Taylor Stubblefield (89 in 2004), Keith Smith (91 in 2009), and David Bell (93 in 2021) as well. Rondale Moore is second with 114, and Chris Daniels has stood alone at the top since 1999 with 121 receptions.

- He is just one 100-yard game away from tying the single-season 100-yard receiving game record of 7.

- With 10 touchdown receptions in 2022, Jones is three away from tying Vinny Sutherland and John Standeford for 2nd in that statistic. Taylor Stubblefield has the most in one season with 16, which seems unlikely for Jones to reach.

- Jones is also in the top six for receptions, receiving yards, and receiving touchdowns nationally this season.





Devin Mockobee:

- Mockobee’s 145 rush attempts are the third most for a freshman in school history. He will likely break that record of 168 held by Markell Jones in 2015.

- He is three touchdowns away from tying the freshman rushing touchdown record of 10, held by Markell Jones, Jerod Void, and Kory Sheets.

- Mockobee is on pace to break the all-time single-season rushing record for a freshman of 875 yards by Markell Jones. He currently sits at third with 732 yards this season.

- His four 100-yard rushing games are the most in one season since Jerod Void in 2005.





Payne Durham:

- He will likely finish second to Dave Young in career touchdown receptions by a tight end. Young leads the pack with 27, and Durham is at 19 currently.

- Durham is 9th all-time in career touchdown catches. He is two shy of being tied for 5th place on the all-time list with David Bell, Dorien Bryant, and Taylor Stubblefield.

- His 1,196 career receiving yards are 7th most by a tight end in Purdue history. He should pass Marty Scott, who had 1,247 in his Purdue career.





Mitchell Fineran:

- Despite only spending two seasons with Purdue, Fineran is first in field goal percentage at 77.8%. The second highest in program history is Spencer Evans, at 74.3%.

- Fineran is one behind Jonathan Briggs for fifth in career field goals made with 35 currently. He could push for J.D. Dellinger’s spot for 4th all-time with 40.





Cam Allen:

- Allen is tied for 9th with 10 career interceptions. He is one away from being in a 7-way tie for third on the all-time list with 11.



