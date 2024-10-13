Advertisement

Purdue quarterback Hudson Card out against Illinois

Purdue quarterback Hudson Card out against Illinois

The hits just keep on coming for Ryan Walters and Purdue, not only on the field, but also on the injury front.

 • Dub Jellison
Purdue at No. 23 Illinois: How to watch, betting odds and more

Purdue at No. 23 Illinois: How to watch, betting odds and more

When, Where, How to Watch Purdue's road matchup against Illinois on Saturday afternoon.

 • Dub Jellison
Purdue Basketball ULTIMATE SEASON PLAYER PREVIEW

Purdue Basketball ULTIMATE SEASON PLAYER PREVIEW

Boiler Upload breaks down Purdue's entire roster, previewing roles and insights heading into the 2024-25 season.

 • Casey Bartley
Three Burning Questions for Purdue football vs. Illinois

Three Burning Questions for Purdue football vs. Illinois

Three burning questions for Purdue football ahead of Saturday's rivalry game against Illinois in Champaign.

 • Dub Jellison
Sawyer Anderson explains why he remains committed to Purdue

Sawyer Anderson explains why he remains committed to Purdue

Despite four commits backtracking on their respective pledges, 2025 QB Sawyer Anderson remains committed to Purdue

 • Dub Jellison

Published Oct 13, 2024
Purdue Football Recruit Tracking: Week 8
Travis Miller  •  BoilerUpload
Purdue's recruiting class continued to shrink this week, and it is now down to just 12 players as the season reaches its midway point. This is very much a program in flux. It is starting to look like Purdue will turn to the portal more this offseason, but that is what a lot of teams do nowadays.

In the meantime, Purdue's 12 remaining HS commitments were in action.


(Photo by Joshua Facemyer)
