The highlight of week 4 was seeing Zionsville's Eugene Hilton go for 124 yards and 2 touchdowns on seven receptions as he played directly against Purdue commit Hudauri Hines. Hilton was every bit the 4-star receiver that several schools are after, and it is not a surprise that he is a priority target for Purdue.

Here is how the rest of the weekend went for Purdue's commitments.