Amazingly, the regular season is almost over here in Indiana. Friday night marked week 7 for teams in Indiana and a few other states, and it is a nine game regular season. That means state tournaments are just around the corner.

I was at Brownsburg Friday night to see Spencer Porath take on Zionsville, but the story was Brownsburg running back Garrett Sherrell. He had an astonishing 340 yards rushing and four touchdowns on only nine caries. It would have been more, as he also had a 97 yard TD run called back on a hold (and his backup broke it for 98 yards on the next play). Sherrell is an unrated prospect and is a bit undersized at 5'8", but it was an impressive performance nonetheless as Brownsburg won 59-21.

As a note, several teams were off this week according to the MaxPreps pages for their respective teams.