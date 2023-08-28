News More News
Purdue football releases depth chart ahead of Fresno State game

Dub Jellison • BoilerUpload
Staff Writer
@DubJellison

As the Ryan Walters era creeps closer to a start, Purdue football released its first depth chart of the 2023 season ahead of its matchup with Fresno State.

Offensive Depth Chart
Position Starter Backup Third String

QB

Hudson Card

Bennett Meredith

TBD

RB

Devin Mockobee

Tyrone Tracy

Dylan Downing

WR

Deion Burks

Mershawn Rice

TBD

WR

Abdur-Rahmaan Yaseen

Jayden Dixon-Veal

TBD

WR (Slot)

TJ Sheffield

Elijah Canion

TBD

TE

Max Klare

Paul Piferi

Drew Biber

LT

Mahamane Moussa

Daniel Johnson

Ben Farrell

LG

Preston Nichols

Malachi Preciado

TBD

C

Josh Kaltenberger

Austin Johnson

Jimmy Liston

RG

Jalen Grant

Luke Griffin

TBD

RT

Marcus Mbow

Ben Farrell

TBD
Position Starter Backup Third String

DL

Malik Langham

Jeffrey M'Ba

Joe Strickland

DL

Cole Brevard

Mo Omonode

Damarjhe Lewis

DL

Isaiah Nichols

Joe Anderson

Sulaiman Kpaka

OLB

Kydran Jenkins

Will Heldt

Scotty Humpich

LB

OC Brothers

Clyde Washington

TBD

LB

Yanni Karlaftis

Clyde Washington

TBD

OLB

Nic Scourton

Khordae Sydnor

TBD

DB

Cam Allen

Joseph Jefferson

TBD

DB

Dillon Thieneman

Anthony Brown

TBD

DB

Sanoussi Kane

Antonio Stevens

TBD

DB

Markevious Brown

Botros Alisandro

TBD

DB

Marquis Wilson

Derrick Rogers Jr.

TBD
Special Teams Depth Chart
Position Starter Backup Column 4

PK

Ben Freehill

Caleb Krockover

TBD

P

Jack Ansell

Brendan Cropsey

TBD

KO

Ben Freehill

Caleb Krockover

TBD

LS

Nic Taylor

Daniel Hawthorne

TBD

KR

Tyrone Tracy

Dylan Downing

TBD

PR

Marquis Wilson

TJ Sheffield

TBD
{{ article.author_name }}