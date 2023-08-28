Purdue football releases depth chart ahead of Fresno State game
As the Ryan Walters era creeps closer to a start, Purdue football released its first depth chart of the 2023 season ahead of its matchup with Fresno State.
|Position
|Starter
|Backup
|Third String
|
QB
|
Hudson Card
|
Bennett Meredith
|
TBD
|
RB
|
Devin Mockobee
|
Tyrone Tracy
|
Dylan Downing
|
WR
|
Deion Burks
|
Mershawn Rice
|
TBD
|
WR
|
Abdur-Rahmaan Yaseen
|
Jayden Dixon-Veal
|
TBD
|
WR (Slot)
|
TJ Sheffield
|
Elijah Canion
|
TBD
|
TE
|
Max Klare
|
Paul Piferi
|
Drew Biber
|
LT
|
Mahamane Moussa
|
Daniel Johnson
|
Ben Farrell
|
LG
|
Preston Nichols
|
Malachi Preciado
|
TBD
|
C
|
Josh Kaltenberger
|
Austin Johnson
|
Jimmy Liston
|
RG
|
Jalen Grant
|
Luke Griffin
|
TBD
|
RT
|
Marcus Mbow
|
Ben Farrell
|
TBD
|Position
|Starter
|Backup
|Third String
|
DL
|
Malik Langham
|
Jeffrey M'Ba
|
Joe Strickland
|
DL
|
Cole Brevard
|
Mo Omonode
|
Damarjhe Lewis
|
DL
|
Isaiah Nichols
|
Joe Anderson
|
Sulaiman Kpaka
|
OLB
|
Kydran Jenkins
|
Will Heldt
|
Scotty Humpich
|
LB
|
OC Brothers
|
Clyde Washington
|
TBD
|
LB
|
Yanni Karlaftis
|
Clyde Washington
|
TBD
|
OLB
|
Nic Scourton
|
Khordae Sydnor
|
TBD
|
DB
|
Cam Allen
|
Joseph Jefferson
|
TBD
|
DB
|
Dillon Thieneman
|
Anthony Brown
|
TBD
|
DB
|
Sanoussi Kane
|
Antonio Stevens
|
TBD
|
DB
|
Markevious Brown
|
Botros Alisandro
|
TBD
|
DB
|
Marquis Wilson
|
Derrick Rogers Jr.
|
TBD
|Position
|Starter
|Backup
|Column 4
|
PK
|
Ben Freehill
|
Caleb Krockover
|
TBD
|
P
|
Jack Ansell
|
Brendan Cropsey
|
TBD
|
KO
|
Ben Freehill
|
Caleb Krockover
|
TBD
|
LS
|
Nic Taylor
|
Daniel Hawthorne
|
TBD
|
KR
|
Tyrone Tracy
|
Dylan Downing
|
TBD
|
PR
|
Marquis Wilson
|
TJ Sheffield
|
TBD