Purdue football season ticket sales highest since 2008

Purdue football is a hot ticket.

As of July 18, the athletic department has sold over 36,000 season tickets, according to Purdue Senior Associate Athletics Director--Strategic Initiatives/Chief Revenue Officer Tom Moreland. And over 4,600 of those sold are new season tickets.

The 36,000-plus season tickets sold are the most since 2008, which was Joe Tiller's 12th and final season as Boilermaker boss. The 2022 total includes public, staff, faculty and student sales.

"Pretty exciting times," said Moreland. "All credit goes to our fans, the leadership, coaching staff and student-athletes."

Purdue sold over 33,500 season tickets last year after fans weren't allowed to attend games in 2020 due to the pandemic.

Single-game sales for 2022 begin on July 19.

Purdue still has over a month to sell more season tickets, as the home opener is Sept. 1 vs. Penn State. The Thursday night affair is one of six home games for the Boilermakers in 2022, which will be Jeff Brohm's sixth season as head coach.

Purdue is coming off its first nine-win season since 2003, capping a 9-4 campaign with a Music City Bowl win vs. Tennessee. Hopes for the 2022 squad are fueled by the return of sixth-year quarterback Aidan O'Connell and a veteran defense.

"A lot of excitement around the team and the program," said Moreland.