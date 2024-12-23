Purdue football sends out 10+ new offers to high school recruits

The transfer portal period leaves little room for anything else for college football coaches, if they aren't preparing for bowl games or the College Football Playoff. That is the case for Barry Odom and his staff as they start getting to work. Despite that, a number of high school prospects have received offers from Purdue and the new staff over the last week. Boiler Upload takes a look at which prospects Purdue's new coaching staff offered during their first week in West Lafayette.

Advertisement

(Photo by Joshua Facemyer)

Landon Duckworth: 2026 four-star QB

The most high profile offer from the week came from new quarterbacks coach Darin Hinshaw, who offered 2026 four-star quarterback Landon Duckworth. The Jackson (Ala.) product was Hinshaw's number one target at the position at UCF and the interest remains despite a move to West Lafayette. Duckworth is a top-50 recruit and the No. 3 dual-threat quarterback in the class, according to Rivals. He holds additional offers from South Carolina, Alabama, Auburn, Florida, Texas A&M, Ole Miss, Nebraska, Oregon, and others.

Gavin Day: 2026 safety

The first offer, outside of the 2025 class, sent out by Barry Odom was Las Vegas native and 2026 safety Gavin Day. The Faith Lutheran (N.V.) standout holds offers from the Boilermakers and UNLV, but has seen interest from Power 4 programs. The 6-foot-3, 190-pound defender is a linebacker/safety hybrid that has been productive at the high school level, racking up 110 tackles, 17 tackles for loss, two interceptions and six passes defended as a junior last season.

Jamarrion Gordon: 2026 four-star safety

Ezavier Crowell: 2027 four-star RB

The highest rated prospect to earn an offer from the Boilermakers this week was 2027 four-star running back Ezavier Crowell. The Jackson (Ala.) standout is a teammate of Duckworth and was offered by now quarterbacks coach, Darin Hinshaw. Crowell has cemented himself as one of the top running backs in the country, regardless of class, having rushed for 3,701 yards (11.1 yards per carry) and 56 touchdowns across his first two seasons at the high school level. The borderline five-star prospect has also been offered by Alabama, Georgia, Florida State, Michigan, Ole Miss, Ohio State, Oregon, Penn State, Tennessee, Texas, USC and others.

Ryley Kester: 2026 three-star OT

Vance Vice offered his first prospect after coming to Purdue from UNLV was to 2026 three-star offensive lineman Ryley Kester. The Jens (Okla.) product holds other Power 4 offers from the likes of Georgia Tech, Texas Tech, Houston, and Boston College, along with Memphis and North Texas.

Raderrion Daniels: 2026 three-star CB

The first defensive offer from the new staff was sent out to Mississippi cornerback Raderrion Daniels, by way of new defensive backs coach Charles Clark. As a junior, the Lake Cormorant standout had 28 total tackles, three interceptions and 12 passes defended. Daniels holds offers from the likes of Missouri, Ole Miss, Louisville, SMU, Oregon State, Arkansas, West Virginia, Vanderbilt and others.

Wonderful Monds IV: 2028 QB

A member of the all-name team already, 2028 quarterback Wonderful Monds IV was one of Darin Hinshaw's first offers with the Boilermakers after being hired. Monds got his first taste of varsity action in 2024, throwing for 2,234 yards with 23 touchdowns and five interceptions, while also having 502 yards and nine more scores on the ground. Monds has already garnered offers from Florida, Florida State, Illinois, Miami and Baylor, among others, and could wind up being one of the top quarterbacks in the 2028 class.

Brady Quinn: 2028 QB

Another touted 2028 quarterback already picking up steam on the recruiting trail picked up a Purdue offer, First Baptist Academy (Fla.) signal caller Brady Quinn. The freshman threw for 2,549 yards, with 33 touchdowns and nine interceptions this season. Quinn has added offers from Kentucky, Ole Miss, Louisville, Nebraska, Missouri, Maryland, Syracuse, UCF, South Florida and Toledo thus far in his recruitment.

Jackson Stecher: 2028 QB

Continuing the trend of 2028 signal callers to add an offer from Hinshaw and the Boilermakers was Master's Academy standout Jackson Stecher, also from the Sunshine State. Purdue becomes the second Power 4 program to offer Stecher, joining UCF, as well as South Florida, Samford and Robert Morris.

Joaquin Kavouklis: 2027 QB

The first of three 2027 quarterbacks to pull down offers from the Boilermakers was Tarpon Springs (Fla.) signal caller Joaquin Kavouklis, who was another UCF to Purdue target for Hinshaw. Kavouklis threw for school records 2,404 yards and 22 touchdowns as a sophomore this season. The 6-foot-1 quarterback holds offers from Syracuse, UCF, UNLV, USF, Virginia Tech, West Virginia and Toledo, in addition to Purdue.

Champ Smith: 2027 QB

Already a three-year varsity starter, 2027 Spanish River (Fla.) quarterback Champ Smith became a new target on Purdue's board at the position after Hinshaw offered this week. Across 23 games, he's thrown for 3,865 yards, 46 touchdowns and ten interceptions. Smith holds other offers from South Carolina, Ole Miss, Kentucky, Arkansas, Maryland, Syracuse and West Virginia, among others.

Zach Katz: 2027 QB