Purdue looking to punch-up short-yardage run game
Gaining the tough yards.
That has been an issue for most of the Jeff Brohm era. No need to remind the fifth-year Purdue coach. He knows it.
Time and again, Brohm has seen his offense struggle--against good competition--to get that tough yard on third-and-two, or fourth-and-one. And running in the red zone, where yards are difficult to come by in a truncated area of the field, almost always is a challenge for Purdue.
“We just have to continue to find ways to get better,” said Brohm.
It will be especially key for Purdue (2-1) to do well in short-yardage as Big Ten play begins on Saturday with a visit from Illinois (1-3).
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news