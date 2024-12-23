Purdue football signs UNLV transfer tight end Christian Moore

Barry Odom and Purdue football are on a roll as the commitments keep coming. The Boilermakers have now signed a former UNLV tight end, senior Christian Moore. The veteran tight end become the latest transfer to commit to the Boilermakers and follow his head coach to West Lafayette.

Moore started all 13 games for the Rebels this season, serving as a tight end/H-back hybrid in UNLV's "Go-Go" offense. Moore was primarily used as a blocker after going to UNLV from Kansas State a year ago, tallying two catches for 28 yards and one carry for three yards.

Of his 476 snaps this season, 175 came in the H-back role out of the backfield, while he also had 264 snaps from the traditional tight end position. Moore was tied for the highest run blocking grade, with a mark of 82.3 on Pro Football Focus.

Purdue saw three tight ends leave the program this off-season as top contributors Max Klare and Drew Biber entered the transfer portal and former four-star recruit Tayvion Galloway followed suit. The lone returning tight end on the roster is junior to-be George Burhenn, who will also be joined by incoming freshman and former UNLV recruit Jon Grimmett.

Barry Odom and offensive coordinator Josh Henson have now replaced one as Moore is set to enter the fold as a veteran option and elite run blocker for the Boilermakers next season.

Odom and company have hit the ground running since the full staff touched down in West Lafayette, netting six commitments on Sunday, as well as quarterback Malachi Singleton earlier this week. The Boilermakers have brought in Arkansas linebackers Alex Sanford and Carson Dean, UCF quarterback EJ Colson, UNLV offensive linemen Hank Purvis and Mason Vicari and 2025 two-star defensive end Mason Alnutt.