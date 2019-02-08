Purdue football spring schedule set
The Purdue spring football schedule is out. First practice: February 25. There are 13 practices with a scrimmage on March 30 and the spring game on April 6.
Details from Purdue:
- All spring practices are open to the media and general public.
- Most practices will begin around 4 p.m. and end around 6 p.m., but dates and times are subject to change.
- The scrimmage on Saturday, March 30, will begin at 10 a.m.
- All practices will be held either outdoors (weather permitting) at the Bimel Practice Complex or indoors at the Mollenkopf Athletic Center.
- No photos or videos are allowed.
- No social media is allowed, please keep phones put away.
Spring is coming, come join us! #BoilerUp #LetsPlayFootball— Purdue Football (@BoilerFootball) February 7, 2019
🔗➡️ https://t.co/Lzb6qCzOWu pic.twitter.com/3HOzRAhJDu
