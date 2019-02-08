Ticker
Purdue football spring schedule set

Tom Dienhart • GoldandBlack.com
@TomDienhart1
GoldandBlack.com, Associate Editor
The Purdue spring football schedule is out. First practice: February 25. There are 13 practices with a scrimmage on March 30 and the spring game on April 6.

Details from Purdue:

- All spring practices are open to the media and general public.

- Most practices will begin around 4 p.m. and end around 6 p.m., but dates and times are subject to change.

- The scrimmage on Saturday, March 30, will begin at 10 a.m.

- All practices will be held either outdoors (weather permitting) at the Bimel Practice Complex or indoors at the Mollenkopf Athletic Center.

- No photos or videos are allowed.

- No social media is allowed, please keep phones put away.


