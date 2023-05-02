The nature of college football has been revealed during this off-season. Deion Sanders has sent over 50 players to the portal, some willingly left, and some having a tough conversation with the new football coach.

Purdue currently has 74 players on scholarship, according to my ever-changing scholarship chart. Of the 74, 26 are new faces in West Lafayette, good for 35% of the roster.

It could be assumed that the 11 open scholarships will be eaten up by 11 new faces on campus by the fall as well. That would put Purdue at 37 (43.5% of the roster) new football players on campus since December, a wild number, but one that is obtainable with the state of the Transfer Portal, and the very few restrictions that come with the portal, both for players and coaches.

Will there ever be a change to the portal? My assumption would be yes, at some point, the NCAA will need to put its thumb on what is happening.

Over 3,200 athletes have entered the transfer portal, and that number is expected to rise in the coming weeks as players graduate and become grad transfers.

It has affected recruiting high school prospects drastically, as coaches can recruit players with multiple years left that have started their college development.

The Portal Giveth and Taketh, thus far, I really like what the new staff has done with the incoming transfers and true freshmen. But, it has made tracking the roster difficult, as it can change on any given day.