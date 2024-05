Purdue football is set to play a pair of Friday night games this fall after the FOX College Football Friday slate was announced on Tuesday afternoon.

The Boilermakers will first host Big Ten newcomer Oregon to town on Friday, October 18th in what will be their first matchup since the 2009 campaign. The next is a roadtrip to East Lansing to take on Michigan State on Friday, November 22nd. Both matchups are set for 8:00 p.m. ET kickoffs and will be nationally televised on Fox.

Last season marked the first time Purdue had played a conference opponent under the lights on a Friday in the program's history, and now that could become a trend moving forward.



The Purdue football 2024 schedule currently looks like this:

8/31: vs. Indiana State

9/7: BYE WEEK

9/14: vs. Notre Dame

9/21: at Oregon State

9/28: vs. Nebraska

10/5: at Wisconsin

10/12: at Illinois

10/18: vs. Oregon

10/26: BYE WEEK

11/2: vs. Northwestern

11/9: at Ohio State

11/16: vs. Penn State

11/22: at Michigan State

11/30: at Indiana