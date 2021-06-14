Purdue lands transfer portal safety from Findlay

Purdue has bolstered its secondary with the addition via the transfer portal of safety Christopher Jefferson from Division II Findlay University in Ohio.

The 5-11, 185-pound Jefferson is from the Cleveland suburb of Euclid, Ohio. As a junior, Jefferson led Findlay with 32 tackles, two interceptions and four PBUs during a 4-2 spring season.



He appeared and started in all 11 games in 2019 and was D2CCA first-team All-American and Associated Press DII first-team All-American.

Jefferson will join a Boilermaker secondary that is anchored at safety by junior Cam Allen and sophomore Marvin Grant. Sophomore Antonio Stevens is coming off two knee surgeries and likely won't be ready for the start of 2021. Redshirt freshman Sanoussi Kane has potential but is unproven.

Jefferson is the 10th transfer addition (portal and JC) for Purdue this off-season, joining defensive backs C.J. McWilliams and Jabari Brown, defensive linemen Joe Anderson, PrinceJames Boyd and Damarjhe Lewis, offensive lineman Tyler Witt, linebacker O.C. Brothers, wideout Broc Thompson and kicker Mitchell Fineran.