News More News
{{ timeAgo('2022-12-03 06:00:00 -0600') }} football Edit

Purdue Football Transfer Portal Tracker

Dub Jellison • BoilerUpload
Staff Writer
@DubJellison

Who stays, who goes?

As the NCAA Transfer Portal officially opens on December 5th, a floodgate will open of players seeking greener pastures.

Last year Purdue lost 13 players to other teams in the portal. Headlining that group was Jack Plummer and Marvin Grant. However, a strong class of 8 transfers arrived in West Lafayette including All-B1G wide receiver Charlie Jones.

Jeff Brohm and his staff have been able to bring in valuable pieces to the program in recent seasons via the transfer portal. Will Purdue find another instant impact player in this year’s cycle?

Here is your official 2022-2023 Purdue football Transfer Portal tracker:

Boilermakers in the Portal
Name Position Eligibility Destination

Kyle Bilodeau

TE

2 years

TBD
Incoming Players
Name Position Previous School Eligibility

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A
Purdue's Transfer Portal Offers
Name Positon Previous School Destination

Kyle Morlock

TE

Shorter University (D-II)

TBD

Shane Cokes

DT/DE

Dartmouth

TBD

Andrew Armstrong

WR

Texas A&M-Commerce

TBD

Note: This article will be updated as new signings, offers and transfers are announced.

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}