As the NCAA Transfer Portal officially opens on December 5th, a floodgate will open of players seeking greener pastures.

Last year Purdue lost 13 players to other teams in the portal. Headlining that group was Jack Plummer and Marvin Grant. However, a strong class of 8 transfers arrived in West Lafayette including All-B1G wide receiver Charlie Jones.

Jeff Brohm and his staff have been able to bring in valuable pieces to the program in recent seasons via the transfer portal. Will Purdue find another instant impact player in this year’s cycle?

Here is your official 2022-2023 Purdue football Transfer Portal tracker: