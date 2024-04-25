In a surprising move, Purdue women's basketball freshman forward Mary Ashley Stevenson entered the NCAA Transfer Portal on Thursday, per a source.

Stevenson started all but one game during her one and only season with the Boilermakers, averaging 9.7 points, 5.1 rebounds and one assist per game. The rookie forward also earned All-B1G Freshman honors and was the conference's Freshman of the Year.

Stevenson was set to be one of the building blocks for Katie Gearlds and the Boilermakers over the next few years in the front court, but now leaves a rather large void in the post moving forward.

Purdue currently has returning posts Mila Reynolds and Alaina Harper, along with incoming freshmen Kendall Puryear and Lana McCarthy set to enter the mix next season. The wing combo of McKenna Layden and Mahri Petree could also play the four in smaller lineups.

After the graduations of Abbey Ellis, Jeanae Terry, Madison Layden and Caitlyn Harper, Purdue will now have to replace all five starters from last year's team and embrace a full youth movement in West Lafayette.