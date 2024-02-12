After two stellar outings, Purdue rookie forward Mary Ashley Stevenson was named Big Ten co-Freshman of the Week by the conference on Monday, alongside Nebraska forward Natalie Potts.

Stevenson led the charge for Purdue to help snap a seven game losing streak last Monday, dropping a career-high 25 points in the Boilermakers' win over Illinois. The freshman standout also added nine rebounds, which was her most in over two months. Stevenson followed up the career night with a 16-point outing in the loss to Indiana on Sunday afternoon. For the week, she averaged 20.5 points, five rebounds and a steal while shooting 62.5% from the field and 10-11 from the charity stripe.

It was Stevenson's second Big Ten Freshman of the Week honors, being the first Boilermaker to earn the award twice in a season since Dominique Oden.

Stevenson is now averaging 10.0 points and 5.1 rebounds on the season while shooting 42.3% from the field. All of those marks rank in the top five amongst Big Ten freshmen this season as she closes in on an All-Big Ten Freshman Team honor at the end of the year.