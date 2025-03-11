Purdue forward Trey Kaufman-Renn named First Team All-Big Ten

Before the season, Matt Painter said he would be shocked if Trey Kaufman-Renn wasn't an All-Big Ten selection. The redshirt junior made good on that prediction on Tuesday, earning First Team All-Big Ten honors, per a release from the conference.

Following the departure of back-to-back National Player of the Year Zach Edey to the NBA, Kaufman-Renn made the most of his first opportunity as Purdue's go-to option in the low post this season. Kaufman-Renn averaged 19.7 points, 6.1 rebounds and 2.3 assists per game, while shooting 61% from the field and 42% on three-pointers.

Kaufman-Renn set career-highs in points, rebounds, assists, steals, field goal percentage and minutes per game. He was also third in the conference in scoring and led the league in field goal percentage among players with over 10 field goal attempts per game.

Joining Kaufman-Renn on the first team All-Big Ten team is junior guard Braden Smith, who was also named Big Ten Player of the Year on Tuesday afternoon. The duo becomes the sixth in program history to be first team all-conference honorees in the same season, joining Edey and Smith (2024), JaJuan Johnson and E'Twaun Moore (2011), Moore and Robbie Hummel (2010), Troy Lewis and Todd Mitchell (1988) and Walter Jordan and Bruce Parkinson (1975).

Kaufman-Renn and Smith were also flanked by John Tonje (Wisconsin), Brice Williams (Nebraska), Derik Queen (Maryland) and Vlad Goldin (Michigan).