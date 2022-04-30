Purdue free-agents will get chance to make NFL rosters

The only thing Jackson Anthrop wants is a chance. And, he'll get one.

The Purdue receiver signed with the Colts. He'll take part in their rookie mini-camp.

"I’m blessed and excited for the opportunity that such a great organization has given me," Anthrop told GoldandBlack.com. "I’m ready to prove myself and compete for a job. I still remember what G.M. Chris Ballard told the group after the local pro day: 'It doesn’t matter if you’re a first-round pick, undrafted, or rookie mini-camp invite. When you're here, you are competing to win.' "