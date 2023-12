Another Purdue defender has entered the NCAA Transfer Portal, as true freshman cornerback Braxton Myers will leave the program, per a report by Matt Zenitz and Chris Hummer. He joins outside linebacker Nic Scourton as Boilermakers who have entered the portal on Tuesday.

Myers signed with Ole Miss as a four-star recruit in the class of 2023 before transferring to West Lafayette after participating in spring practice with the Rebels. The Lone Star State native did not appear in a game with the Boilermakers in what was his true freshman campaign. He is the second cornerback to transfer out of the program this cycle, joining fellow true freshman Zion Gunn.

Purdue landed a commitment from Georgia transfer Nyland Green on Monday and will have a host of incoming freshman potentially joining Sam Carter's group this off-season. That core will add to Derrick Rogers Jr., Markevious Brown and potentially Salim Turner-Muhammad.