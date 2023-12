Another Boilermaker has exited the program as true freshman running back Mondrell Dean entered the NCAA Transfer Portal, he confirmed to Boiler Upload.

Dean was a late addition to the 2023 recruiting class by Ryan Walters and company, signing with the Boilermakers in February. He originally came to West Lafayette as an athlete, playing running back and outside linebacker/edge rusher at the high school level. Upon getting to campus he joined Lamar Conard's running back room, but did not appear on the offensive side of the ball this season.



The freshman running back becomes the second portal departure from the Boilermakers' backfield, joining Dylan Downing, along with Tyrone Tracy Jr. graduating. Conard will be on the hunt for some additional reinforcements for his group to pair with returning starter Devin Mockobee, freshman Christian Womack and incoming freshman Jaheim Merriweather. Purdue also has walk-on Addai Lewellen set to be on the roster in 2024.