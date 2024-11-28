Purdue freshman tight end Tayvion Galloway to enter transfer portal

Purdue's first portal departure of the cycle is now known, as true freshman tight end Tayvion Galloway announced Thursday that he would be entering the NCAA Transfer Portal, when it opens on December 9th.

Galloway was one of the top recruits for Ryan Walters and company last recruiting cycle, being a four-star signee. The Ohio product held offers from the likes of LSU, Colorado, Auburn, Miami, Michigan, North Carolina, West Virginia and others.

During his first year on campus, Galloway did not appear in a game for the Boilermakers, being buried behind Max Klare, Drew Biber, and George Burhenn on the depth chart. The 6-foot-6 pass catcher could see a lot of interest on the open market with his background as a highly-touted recruit.

Galloway is the first Boilermaker to enter the transfer portal this season, doing so just days away from Purdue's season finale against Indiana in Bloomington.