When the fall semester begins, Purdue's three freshmen — Eric Hunter, Emmanuel Dowuona and Trevion Williams — will be three of about 42,000 students on the West Lafayette campus.

It'll be a stark contrast from their backgrounds prior, a common denominator among the three newcomers being this: Each are products of small, non-traditional high schools.

For Hunter, it was Charles A. Tindley Accelerated School in Indianapolis, where he was one of 287 students roaming the halls — in full uniform, by the way — before graduating in May alongside just 54 other seniors.