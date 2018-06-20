Purdue freshmen are products of their high school environments
When the fall semester begins, Purdue's three freshmen — Eric Hunter, Emmanuel Dowuona and Trevion Williams — will be three of about 42,000 students on the West Lafayette campus.
It'll be a stark contrast from their backgrounds prior, a common denominator among the three newcomers being this: Each are products of small, non-traditional high schools.
For Hunter, it was Charles A. Tindley Accelerated School in Indianapolis, where he was one of 287 students roaming the halls — in full uniform, by the way — before graduating in May alongside just 54 other seniors.
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Member-only message boards
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news