Purdue has added an Australian punter to its Class of 2021 with the commitment of Jack Ansell on Friday.

Ansell developed at Prokick Australia, which according to its twitter handle "trains punters and kickers and currently (2020 ) has secured 150 scholarships to U.S. colleges worth over 38 million dollars."

In addition to thanking Prokick Australia in his commitment tweet, Ansell also thanked Prokick Australia Geelong, which helps develop punters and find them scholarships.



Ansell is believed to be the first Australian ever to play for Purdue. He is commitment No. 15 in the Boilermakers' Class of 2021.

Four of the Big Ten's top punters in 2020 were from Australia: Iowa's Tory Taylor, Indiana's Haydon Whitehead, Illinois' Blake Hayes and Rutgers' Adam Korsak.



Purdue used three punters in 2020: sophomore Brooks Cormier, junior Zac Collins and true freshman Brendan Cropsey. Even quarterback Jack Plummer punted twice. But consistency was elusive.

Cormier, a scholarship punter, led Purdue with a 40.3-yard average on 14 punts in 2020. He has been the team's primary punter each of the last two seasons after arriving from Tuscaloosa, Ala. Collins averaged 36.5 yards on 10 punts last year. Cropsey, a walk-on, had his lone punt blocked in 2020.

Purdue finished 13th in the Big Ten in punting in 2020, averaging 36.7 yards. The Boilermakers had a punt blocked in the finale vs. Nebraska.