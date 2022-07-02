Purdue gets commitment from Florida safety

Purdue bolstered its secondary with a commitment from safety Ethon Cole on Saturday.



Cole is a Rivals.com three-star prospect from Lake Minneola High in Minneola, Fla. Like fellow recent commitments Ryne Shackelford, Ethan Fields, TJ McWilliams and Keyjuan Brown, Cole took an official visit to West Lafayette last weekend. And, he committed.



The 6-2, 185-pound Cole had offers from Minnesota, Indiana, Duke, UCF, USF, Charlotte, Tulane and Navy, among others, before tabbing the Boilermakers. He had visited Minnesota and Indiana in addition to Purdue.



He is the fourth defensive back who has committed to Purdue, joining safeties Dillon Thieneman and Winston Berglund and cornerback Zion Gunn. Berglund could grow into a linebacker. Cole, Gunn and Semaj Demps are Purdue's three commits from Florida.



Purdue now has 18 commitments in the Class of 2023.

