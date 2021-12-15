Purdue gets commitment from Auburn portal WR

Purdue added a receiver from the transfer portal to its roster on Wednesday, landing a commitment from Auburn's Elijah Canion.

Canion is the fourth portal addition for the Boilermakers this offseason. A 6-4, 214-pound native of Hollywood, Fla., Canion played in two games as a true freshman in 2020. He saw action in four games in 2021, leaving Auburn having made seven catches for 126 yards.

Canion should have three years of eligibility and is expected to enroll in time for spring ball in 2022.

Purdue will need to replace David Bell and Jackson Anthrop from its 2021 wideout unit. Canion has a good chance to contend for a starting spot in 2022.



The other portal commitments for Purdue are cornerbacks Bryce Hampton (Adams State) and Tee Denson (Kansas State), along with guard Sione Finau (Florida International).

