Purdue gets commitment from Indianapolis Pike safety

Purdue got a commitment from Indianapolis Pike safety Joseph Jefferson on Sunday.

"Purdue is a wonderful school," said Jefferson. "I fit in perfectly and it is close to home."

Jefferson is the 20th commitment in Purdue's class of 2022. He had offers from Utah, Indiana State and Western Kentucky, among other schools.

"I can cover, fill the alley, fill the lane, I have football IQ, know my coverages, very physical, long, fast, strong, can cover ground," said Jefferson. "I have just been building my game to be the best version of me I can be of myself and continuing to do that."

The 6-1, 184-pound Jefferson is the first safety in Purdue's Class of 2022, which can begin to sign letters-of-intent on Wednesday. He won't enroll early, as Jefferson plans to run track in the spring for Pike.

Purdue got a commitment from Pike offensive lineman Mahamane Moussa last season.

"Knowing Moussa throughout high school, he always made great decisions and was a great person," said Jefferson.

