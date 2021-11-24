Purdue gets commitment from in-state kicker Julio Macias

Purdue got a commitment on Tuesday from West Noble High School's Julio Macias, considered to be the top kicking prospect in Indiana.

The 6-5, 230-pound Macias, a native of Ligonier, Ind., who also plays soccer and basketball, made the announcement last night before West Noble’s varsity basketball game against East Noble.

Macias was 13-for-13 on extra points in 2021 and 11-of-15 on field goals with a long of 47 yards. He averaged 40.1 yards per punt and 61.2 yards per kickoff as a senior.

Purdue could have Mitchell Fineran back in 2022, as he has a COVID year of eligibility after arriving this season as a grad transfer from Samford. Fineran has hit 19-of-24 field-goal attempts this season. Only one Big Ten kicker has made more.

The Boilermakers also have sophomores Ben Freehill and Chris Van Eekeren along with redshirt freshmen Edward Dellinger and Caleb Krockover on the roster. Freehill and Van Eekeren have served as kickoff specialists this season.

