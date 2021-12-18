Purdue gets its groove back in rout of Butler

PDF: Purdue-Butler statistics

INDIANAPOLIS — Whatever lessons might have come from Purdue's difficult trip east clearly resonated Saturday at the final Crossroads Classic, as the third-ranked Boilermakers rolled over Butler, 77-48.

Purdue played some of its best defense of the season, holding the Bulldogs to just 25-percent shooting during a first half after which it led by 18. The Boilermakers led by as many as 36 in the second half.



Jaden Ivey led Purdue with 22. He was 6-of-6 from three-point range.

Purdue shot 55-plus percent from the floor and Butler shot around 30. The Boilermakers were 11-of-22 from three-point range.

Zach Edey added 14 off the bench, as Trevion Williams started at center for the first time this season.

More to come ...