Purdue gets past Nicholls to close non-conference play unbeaten

PDF: Purdue-Nicholls stats

It can be a dangerous game sometimes to engage Purdue in a shootout.

Such was the case Wednesday evening for Nicholls, which the third-ranked Boilermakers beat 104-90 to close non-conference play unbeaten for the fourth time ever.

Purdue made 11-of-19 first half threes, four of them during a game-deciding 20-0 run, and finished 14-of-28, turning to the Interior to play out the second half, with Zach Edey dominating scoring at the rim (20 points) and Trevion Williams as a passer (eight assists).

Jaden Ivey scored 19, Isaiah Thompson 15 and Mason Gillis 10.

Purdue played without starter Caleb Furst (health and safety protocols).

More to come ...