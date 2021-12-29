 GoldandBlack - Purdue gets past Nicholls to close non-conference play unbeaten
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2021-12-29 18:07:13 -0600') }} basketball Edit

Purdue gets past Nicholls to close non-conference play unbeaten

Brian Neubert • GoldandBlack
GoldandBlack.com staff
@brianneubert

PDF: Purdue-Nicholls stats

It can be a dangerous game sometimes to engage Purdue in a shootout.

Such was the case Wednesday evening for Nicholls, which the third-ranked Boilermakers beat 104-90 to close non-conference play unbeaten for the fourth time ever.

Purdue made 11-of-19 first half threes, four of them during a game-deciding 20-0 run, and finished 14-of-28, turning to the Interior to play out the second half, with Zach Edey dominating scoring at the rim (20 points) and Trevion Williams as a passer (eight assists).

Jaden Ivey scored 19, Isaiah Thompson 15 and Mason Gillis 10.

Purdue played without starter Caleb Furst (health and safety protocols).

More to come ...

Membership Info: Sign up for GoldandBlack.com now | Why join? | Questions?

Follow GoldandBlack.com: Twitter | Facebook | YouTube

More: Gold and Black Illustrated/Gold and Black Express | Subscribe to our podcast

Copyright, Boilers, Inc. 2021. All Rights Reserved. Reproducing or using editorial or graphical content, in whole or in part, without permission, is strictly prohibited.

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}