A few months after dropping an Elite Eight heartbreaker to eventual champion Virginia in one of the great games in NCAA Tournament history, Purdue will get another crack at the Cavaliers in one of the biggest games of its upcoming season.

Purdue will host Virginia in the Big Ten/ACC Challenge Dec. 4, it was announced Thursday.

The matchup might be the centerpiece of a Boilermaker non-conference schedule that also includes a visit from Texas, a Gavitt Games visit to Marquette, a neutral-site game against Butler, and the Emerald Coast Classic, with a field that includes Florida State, Tennessee and VCU.

In Louisville the night of March 30, the Cavaliers improbably tied the game at the end of regulation, after Purdue had led by three with 16 seconds left, on the verge of its first Final Four appearance since 1980. UVA then won the game in OT.

Both teams, of course, are now considerably different, the Boilermakers losing NCAA Tournament stars Carsen Edwards and Ryan Cline and the Cavaliers virtually cleaned out, having lost standouts DeAndre Hunter, Kyle Guy and Ty Jerome.

Still, it might make for Purdue's most anticipated ACC/Big Ten Challenge game since Duke visited Mackey Arena in 2008.

Purdue has played Virginia in the Challenge once before, a 61-59 win in 2006 in Mackey Arena. Three seasons ago, Purdue was originally slated to visit Virginia, but a last-minute change sent it to Louisville instead.