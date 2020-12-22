Purdue getting 'street fighter' in Yanni Karlaftis who is 'fearless'
COMMITTED💯💯 🎥: @cadams_17 pic.twitter.com/iswelwuy2h— Yanni Karlaftis (@therealYK_14) December 16, 2020
It took a while, but Purdue got its most prized 2021 recruit on Signing Day when West Lafayette High School's Yanni Karlaftis committed and inked with the Boilermakers on Dec. 16.
Karlaftis, who originally was going to make his college choice on August 9, is one of the most hyped and decorated signees of the Jeff Brohm era, a four-star linebacker who is rated the No. 3 player in the state of Indiana in the Class of 2021 by Rivals.
